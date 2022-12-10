Camila Giorgi, Australian Open 2023: the Italian tennis player in the entry list

Camila Giorgi is ready to return to the fields of tennis after the injury (plantar fasciitis) that kept her out in the final part of the season (last match played in the second round at the Us Open when she lost in the third set super tiebreak to Madison Key) including the Billie Jean King Cup which saw the women’s Italtennis exit in the group stage of the finals (women’s Davis Cup then won by Switzerland dragged by a large Belinda Bencic, who then took a well-deserved vacation in the Maldives: here the photos). The news of the week is that the tennis player from the Marches has registered for the Australian Open 2023. Italy will have five athletes in the main draw: Martina Trevisan (will also be seeded, number 27), Lucia Bronzetti (number 58 of the WTA rankings), Jasmin Paolini (number 63 of the ranking), Elizabeth Cocciaretto (number 66) and, as mentioned, Camila Giorgi (number 68). The other blues, including Sara Errani, will have to go through the qualifiers. In recent days, a follower commenting on one of her photos had written to her: “Camila you are very beautiful, it shows, but ….. when are you back on the pitch? I love seeing you play and I miss it”. Wish fulfilled.

Camila Giorgi super photo: red passion dress

Camila Giorgi has recently published a new photo really appreciated by the fans: the tennis player it shows with a red dress “Red Passion” (see second photo in the gallery above) according to the definition of one of her numerous followers (almost 650 thousand) and who is literally breathtaking on her. And it was a deluge of likes and approving comments. “Game set and match”, “A goddess”, “Oh my goodness! Absolutely beautiful!!”, among the many that can be read.



