Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Martina Trevisan ahead at the Australian Open

Elisabetta Cocciaretto beats the Swiss Lulu Sun, n. 193 WTA, with a score of 6-1, 7-5 and advances to the second round of the Australian Open. She also passes Martina Trevisan who defeated the Mexican Renata Zarazua, n. 97 in the world, in almost three hours of play with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Camila Giorgi fights but loses to Azarenka: out at the Australian Open

However, Camila Giorgi was out and lost to the 34-year-old Vika Azarenka after 2 hours and 29 minutes: 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 the score in favor of the Belarusian, n. 22 WTA, former world number 1 and two-time winner at the Australian Open (2012 and 2013). A good performance for the Italian tennis player, fighting until the end, but with defeat which will also weigh on the WTA ranking: the top 50 moves away (it should fall to around 65th place) with 120 points lost (in 2023 Camila reached the third round).

Australian Open, Giulio Zeppieri in the second round. The tale continues

The 22 year old Roman tennis player Giulio Zeppieri passes the first round (after the 3 qualifiers) of the Australian Open beating the Serbian Dusan Lajovic, n. 51 in the world (and former finalist in Monte Carlo), with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) in two and a half hours of play. A match in which the Italian scored fifteen aces and fifty-nine winners.

“I had prepared the match well, fortunately they put us on a small pitch, which helped me because he likes to start from behind to start the rally. I'm happy with how I managed the whole third set and also the fourth, when I took the break. I won two good games, especially on my 15-40 serve. I played the tie-break very well, I'm very happy“, Zeppieri's words after the match which continues its journey at the Australian Open. The Italian, 133rd in the ATP ranking, will face Cameron Norrie, n. 19 of the seeding.

