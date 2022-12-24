Camila Giorgi star of tennis and social media

Camila Giorgi is the icon of beauty Italian and world tennis. There is no rain on his charm and not even on his talent given the flashes of class he has shown in his career, managing to win a Wta 1000 (in 2021 in Canada), beating great champions and showcasing a game that is often spectacular and always on the offensive. “She’s the first girl I’ve seen playing like Agassi,” Adriano Panatta said of her. She is a social star, in tennis but not only: she is an ambassador and model of the family brand Giomila (crasis of Giorgi Camila) which produces women’s clothing and accessories designed by her mother, a classy brand that manages to combine sportiness and luxury.

Camila Giorgi (photo Lapresse)



Sofya Zhuk, the failed Sharapova warms up social media

On the subject of beauty one tennis playerindeed ex by now, which perhaps not everyone knows is Russian Sofya Zhuk who has now left the world of sport despite being very young (23 years old), also thanks to some physical problems. Her promise never fully blossomed (she won Wimbledon junior in 2015 and subsequently came close to the top 100 WTA in the world rankings), she was compared by some to Maria Sharapova. If it has failed to equal, nor come close to the results of Masha in the field, it can certainly do battle in terms of beauty. On social media she has 120,000 followers who follow her assiduously for the breathtaking photos and videos that she publishes …

Eugenie Bouchard between tennis, social media and fashion

Star on and off the field instead Eugenie Bouchard: a final (Wimbledon) and two semifinals of Slam (Australian Open and Roland Garros) in her career, the 28-year-old Canadian was also number 5 in the world. In the last year and a half her physical problems have kept her more outside than inside the playing fields. But on social networks the affection of fans is never lacking: on Ig alone it has almost 2.5 million followers. For her modeling activity she was hired by theIMG Models fashion agencywho has managed and manages the work of many supermodels famous throughout the world for their beauty and there are many who predict a future for her in the world of TV and entertainment when she decides to leave tennis permanently …

