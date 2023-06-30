The Marches beat Estapenko, who retired at the end of the first set won in a tiebreak by the blue. Now Giorgi finds the Russian Kasatkina

Luigi Ansaloni – Milan

Grande Italia for women on grass, waiting for Wimbledon, which will start on Monday with the main draw. Camila Giorgi is in the semis for the third time in a row in Eastbourne. The 31-year-old from Macerata, WTA n.67, semifinalist in the last two editions, in the quarterfinals surpassed the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, n.17 in the ranking, fresh from the success in Birmingham last week and in a positive series of 7 matches: the 26-year-old from Riga, which boasts a title in this tournament in 2021 and a final last year, withdrew on a score of 7-6 (8) for the blue, after an hour and eleven minutes of play.

See also F1 | Red Bull: wide mirrors, small sensors and two different wings George’s game — However, Giorgi was playing really well and seems really fit, despite a problem with her knee that she’s been carrying around for some time. After the waste and the controversy of the match against Venus Williams, Camila has reset everything in her little English paradise and is now aiming for the big target. Tomorrow Giorgi will find the Russian Daria Kasatkina, n.11 in the ranking and 9 in the draw, on the other side of the net. The 27-year-old from Togliatty won both previous challenges with the blue but never say never on grass.

other results — In the semifinal also Lucia Bronzetti, at the Bad Homburg Open, in Germany. The 24-year-old from Rimini, No. 65 WTA, defeated Varvara Gracheva, No. 43, 6-4 6-3 in the quarterfinals, 6-4 6-3, in one hour and 16 minutes of match. Now for Lucia perhaps the most difficult challenge, the one with world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who seems to have made up her mind to win even on grass. The Pole got rid of Blinkova in the quarterfinals. It is clear who the favorite is, but Bronzetti will certainly try. See also The "steak case" agitates Brazil: "Why so much ostentation"