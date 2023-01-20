Camila Giorgi, crazy shorts: a Grand Slam Australian selfie

Waiting for the awaited third round match at theAustralian Open against the very strong Belinda Bencic, Camila Giorgi publishes one of her doc selfies with a t-shirt and shorts that delight the fans of the Italian tennis player. And between the stories here she is holding a very tender one in her arms Koala. Small moments of relaxation, but the countodwn for the match runs fast: Camila will look for the company to earn the round of 16 in the’Happy Slama result never achieved in his career (while he reached the second week at both Roland Garros and the Us Open, with even the quarterfinals as a best at Wimbledon).

Camila Giorgi flies to the Australian Open

Camila Giorgi march shipped at the Australian Open. The Italian tennis player beat the Slovak in straight sets Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (n.105 in the world who had defeated the current number one blue Martina Trevisan in the first match of the Happy Slam canceling the dream of an Italian derby) with a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 31 minutes.

The champion from Macerata then flies to third round for the fifth time in his career (his best result in the tournament) confirming what he did in 2022. A good start to the year for Camila Giorgi starting from 70 of WTA ranking – also due to the physical problems that kept her out after the US Open in September for the entire season finale – and she seems ready to recover positions in the world rankings.

Camila Giorgi vs Belinda Bencic at the Australian Open: challenge between tennis champions and social networks

Camila Giorgi saturday will challenge Belinda Bencic (who beat the American Claire Liu in two sets: 7/6, 6/3) for a place in the round of 16: difficult match against 12th seed at the Australian Opena tennis player who was also among the top-5 WTA and who last November led her Switzerland to win the Billie Jean Cup 2022 (there Women’s Davis Cup).





Talented tennis player on the field and also appreciated on social media: but there Camila Giorgi it’s a step forward (655,000 followers against 423,000 and then the photos and selfies of the Italian tennis player are always top marks: highly appreciated by the fans).







The hope of the Italian fans is that the Italian champion will be a step forward on the pitch on Saturday too, so as to beat Bencic and qualify for the round of 16 of theHappySlam.

