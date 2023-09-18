Camila Giorgi returns to Mexico: Guadalajara after her victory at the WTA in Merida

Camila Giorgi returns to Mexicoa country that this year brought her joy: at the end of February the Italian tennis player won the Wta 250 of Merida (in Yucatan beating the Swedish Rebecca Peterson in the final: 7-6, 1-6, 6-2 in two hours and 25 minutes of play), winning the fourth title of her career. This time she will be on stage Guadalajara and the stage will be very challenging given that it is a Wta 1000. The tennis player is currently in 56th place in the rankings (following another Italian, Martina Trevisan who is 54th) and she will try to regain some positions in this final of 2023.

Camila Giorgi, breathtaking miniskirt before the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Photo and video

Meanwhile the Italian tennis player in the days leading up to the Guadalajara tournament he gave some breathtaking selfies to his fans, who are growing day after day (we now have over 730 thousand followers). And the photos in the mirror, with Stunning white top and denim miniskirtpublished in Instagram stories, were certainly much appreciated by fans Camila Giorgi.

On the eve of the tournament, the 31-year-old from the Marche also appeared in a video on Twitter on the official page of the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara. “Hi, I’m Camila Giorgi. Long live Mexico”his words of greeting to the fans in the clip.

Order of Play – Monday, 18 September AKRON Stadium#GDLOpenAKRONxSantander | @WTA pic.twitter.com/8Eu7UXHH71 — GDL OPEN AKRON WTA1000 (@WTAGuadalajara) September 18, 2023

Subscribe to the newsletter

