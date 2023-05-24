Camila Giorgi, the Italian tennis player trains for Roland Garros

Last days of training for Camila Giorgi before the French mission: filed the third round al Rome WTA (won by Elena Rybakina – number 4 in the WTA rankings – with the Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina who withdrew in tears during the final due to a problem with her left thigh), next week the Roland Garros — the Grand Slam on clay (which this year will be orphaned of its emperor, Rafa Nadal among men) – and of course the Italian tennis player will be on the way.

Indeed there is great expectation to understand what draw awaits her: in the second Grand Slam on clay Camila Giorgi will arrive as number 37 in the world (in a 2022 that gave her the joy of winning the WTA in Merida in Mexico (with a very sweet dedication after the triumph in the Yucatan, read here) and has seen her recover ground in the standings from the beginning of the year to today) and therefore the 31-year-old champion from Macerata will not be seeded (while the first Italian tennis player in the WTA ranking, Martina Trevisan starts as 26th place in the French seeding).

Camila Giorgi, Roland Garros mission. Workouts and black mini shorts that send fans into a frenzy

The hope of Camila’s fans is that she can have a good draw, also because she will be called upon to confirm important points (a year ago she reached the round of 16 and in the third round she managed to comeback against the current world number 2 Aryna Sabalenka with a parentherium 4-6, 6-1, -6-0).

Meanwhile, as mentioned, Camila Giorgi is working out at the gym and occasionally post some photos for his fans: the latest in chronological order is a selfle with white top and black mini shorts that took the breath away from the followers of the blue tennis player (look at the photo in the gallery or here). Applause.

