Camila Giorgi did poker! After a year and a half of fasting, the fourth WTA title of her career has finally arrived, conquered on the Mexican hard court of Meridain the first edition of the 250 tournament. This success is added to those obtained in S’Hertogenbosch on grass in 2015, in Linz on hard courts in 2018 and above all at the WTA 1000 in 2021 at the Canadian Open in Montréal.