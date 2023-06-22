Camila Giorgi forgets Venus Williams and the attacks suffered: Wimbledon goal

The defeat against Venus Williamsthe controversies that arose for that match (with some attacks at least excessive, for example that of Martina Navratilova)? All archived. Camila Giorgi looks ahead.

There is a Wimbledon tournament starting on Monday 3rd July to play at its best to get some satisfaction and recover some places in the world rankings of the WTA ranking (currently it is just above the sixtieth position). She who also reached the quarterfinals in the Slam on grass (in 2018).

Camila Giorgi, bare back and skirt: the tennis player wins on social media

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Italian tennis player is resting, recovering energy and physical condition (in the last few weeks she has played with knee problems that have certainly limited her performance) and she’s back to winning… on social media.

Camila Giorgi has published some really doc photos: one stands out with bare back that leaves the fans breathless. But also the selfie with skirt he wins the applause of his fans and followers (which in the meantime are growing and now nearly 715 thousand on Instagram).

