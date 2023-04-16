Camila Giorgi at the Billie Jeean King Cup chooses an unconventional outfit

Camila Giorgi in addition to having signed during the first day of qualifying for the Billie Jean King Cupbeating her first opponent Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, granting her only 5 games, took the opportunity to amaze the public even at the gala dinner. Courageous, fearless, strong and aggressive, not only on the court, but in the limelight: the tennis player from the Marches has displaced the public by choosing a really bold look.











