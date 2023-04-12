Bomb after bomb. The program of “Magaly TV: the firm” of this Tuesday, April 11, continues to give something to talk about after Camila Ganoza, ex-partner of Richard Acuña, went out in an exclusive interview to tell details of her relationship and how the politician would have been unfaithful with the host of “America Today”, Brunella Horna. However, one detail would reveal that the dream wedding they had was not planned.

What did Richard Acuña say to Camila Ganoza?

Through a WhatsApp capture, Richard Acuña told him in January 2022 that it was not in his plans to marry Brunella Horna, with whom he would celebrate five years of relationship at that time. Thus, Acuña said that if they “put pressure on him” he would not agree to marry the driver because he was looking to become the best businessman in Peru.

“No, no way. I’m not getting married, I don’t plan to ask (Marriage to Brunella). Even if they put pressure on me, I am with work objectives, ”wrote Acuña.

However, exactly six months later, in July 2022, Richard Acuña proposed to Brunella Horna in the company of his friends during the broadcast of a film. In January of this year, they got married, which was described by the media as “the dream wedding”.

WhatsApp conversation held between Richard Acuña and Camila Ganoza. Photo: ATV capture

Brunella Horna is on medical rest in América Televisión

For his part, the producer of “América hoy”, Armando Tafur, reported that Brunella Horna is absent from the program for health reasons. She reminded the audience that the model has also taken medical leave corresponding to the law since last Monday, April 3. “She will return to the program as soon as she feels better,” Tafur said.

