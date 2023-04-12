Camila Ganoza revealed, in “Magaly TV: La firme”, the points about his stormy relationship with former congressman Richard Acuña, with whom they have a daughter in common. In this way, together with her lawyer, Ganoza maintained that she suffered psychological violence from him on several occasions, for which she decided to file a lawsuit against him for not only having assaulted her, but also her 5-year-old daughter. years.

Ganoza alleged that he damaged his personal belongings or took his cell phone until it was completely broken, events in which his daughter was involved and carried out in public places. His lawyer maintains that it is psychological violence in the patrimonial mistreatment section. “I’m not sitting here for money, I am sitting here because of psychological violence, because my daughter has been crying for a whole week and this is unheard of that channels, women, everyone, have turned against me. I want the Ministry and the Prosecutor’s Office to rule on this. Even the police have turned against me, they have filed a complaint against me as a ‘family conflict,’” he affirmed.

#Camila #Ganoza #denounces #Richard #Acuña #physical #psychological #abuse