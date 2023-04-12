Camila Ganoza He was on the set of “Magaly TV, the firm” for the second time to reveal more details of the nightmare he lived with Richard Acuña. Last Tuesday, April 11, the Trujillana assured that she tried to legally denounce the former congressman; however, the authorities did not allow it, considering that it was a “family conflict.” She did this after being physically assaulted by the father of her daughter.

“I couldn’t report him because the people who were driving his car were policemen and, if it had been my turn to file a complaint, it had to be in one of the police stations where these policemen worked. Many times he told me: ‘I’ve been able to drive such thing at the police station and I can fix various things,'” he said.

“I went to make a psychological complaint for the week that my daughter was taken in January and they told me it was a family conflictI had to speak up at the police station to get them to attend to me and, after four days, they gave it up for a family conflict and that it is not family violence,” he clarified.

Richard Acuña speaks after being accused of aggressor

Faced with the accusations, Richard Acuña contacted the Magaly Medina program and denied having physically assaulted his ex-partner Camila Ganoza.

“I completely rule out all of it. Never. I have never had any kind of aggression on her”he stated.

help channels

If you have been or know someone who was affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, you can contact for free atline 100created by the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations, of the Peruvian Government.

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. The service is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year, including holidays.

