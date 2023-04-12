Richard Acuna He is in a difficult moment in his life after Camila Ganoza, ex-partner and mother of his last daughter, publicly revealed the psychological abuse he experienced from the ex-congressman when they were still a couple. In the recent broadcast of “Magaly TV, the firm”, the young woman told that the son of César Acuña wrote to Brunella Horna on social networks when they still shared a home after the birth of her little girl.

The first contact of Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna

After the reporter’s question, Camila Ganoza opened up and talked about how the relationship between Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña began. According to the statements of the 29-year-old, the first conversation between the two occurred after the Peruvian politician wrote to the presenter of “America Today”, with whom he is currently married.

“According to statistics, through an interview that she herself did, she comes out to say that in the huaicos he wrote to annoy her. He writes to her and she writes back. I understand that from that moment, in his own words, the relationship began. We have been until the day after Mother’s Day”, he stated in front of cameras.

How was the breakup of Camila Ganoza and Richard Acuña?

According to the file presented by Camila Ganoza in which she denounces the infidelity committed, the Trujillo model explained that it was she who put an end to her romance with Richard Acunaafter an ampay of the ex-congressman was issued with Brunella Horna in alleged love affairs.

“A few days later he was supported on television with his now current wife. Fact for which he came running to our apartment asking me to please keep quiet and not comment on any channel. My privacy was violated, they took photos of our family, of our youngest daughter, and without knowing anything he was already in a new relationship. This sentimental relationship began when we were still living together”, reads the document to which “Magaly TV, the firm” had access.