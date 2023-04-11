Last Monday, April 10, Magaly Medina shook the Peruvian show business by announcing a disclosure about a newly married television host and her husband. Is about Richard Acuna, who was accused by his ex-partner Camila Ganoza of psychological abuse and infidelity. The woman was a guest on the popular ‘Urraca’ program in which she shared her testimony.

Camila Ganoza accuses Richard Acuña of infidelity

One of the revelations that Camila Ganoza made was about Richard Acuña’s infidelity. She said that the former congressman cheated on her with a TV host while she was pregnant, which caused her an emotional shock.

“From that fact, I felt totally minimized. Despite forgiving him his infidelity, I still felt devastated.”counted.

Camila Ganoza assures that she was a victim of psychological abuse by Richard Acuña

According to Camila Ganoza, the former Alianza para el Progreso member of parliament constantly verbally assaulted her, even in the presence of her youngest daughter.

“I had a lot of psychological abuse from him and mistreatment in other senses (ways), which he knows are true and that he will not be able to deny me. They minimized me as a woman. He has yelled at me many times in my house, in front of my daughter. He has always tried to put me down“, he claimed.

#Camila #Ganoza #accuses #Richard #Acuña #unfaithful #host #pregnant