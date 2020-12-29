The ghost of Princess Diana has ended up breaking in at the end of a 2020 that, until then, belonged to her old rival, Camila. Today the Duchess of Cornwall, whose only claim as the second wife of the heir was always not to be a drag on Charles’s path to the British throne, saw her image as a companion who has known how to bring out the best in the prince in age mature. Also fully integrated into the Windsor house and finally accepted by the majority of the British, understanding that the plus of being also loved would never enter the equation. The new issue -in November- of the series was enough The Crown to underline the fragility of that story, although Camila now and for the first time has the unwavering support of a establishment who bets to see her one day with the crown of consort.

None of the British tabloids that, since the early 1990s, made August with their stories about the Charles-Diana-Camila love triangle made any attempt to complain when the very monarchical historian Simon Heffer proclaimed months ago that the Duchess has ended up becoming one of the great assets of the royal family. Heffer recalled Camila’s intense activity in this pandemic year (and her constant messages of encouragement or active support for the support networks for the victims), at the time of concluding: “She has earned the right to be queen.” More entertaining with other real new-breed scandals, like the Megxit starring Enrique and Meghan or the relationship of Prince Andrew with the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the popular press of the islands has been endorsing for some time the endearing photograph of the already grandparents Carlos and Camila. He is 72 years old and she is one more.

The return of Diana of Wales to the scene, for the sake of one of the most successful series on the Netflix platform, has nevertheless managed to turn back the clock until the moment in which the nicknamed princess of the people revealed to British viewers that “in our marriage we were three ”. The third in contention is Camilla Shand – her maiden name – who convinced Carlos of having found his “soul mate” after a shared week in 1972. A love that real workings made impossible by marriage, but that ended finding their nooks and crannies once both married to others and at the expense of Diana’s drama. (It was not so much for Camila’s then husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, an inveterate womanizer and supporter of the laissez faire)

The Camila that centers the fourth season of The Crown She is portrayed as a cold and manipulative woman, who has an introverted prince at her feet, traumatized by his distant relationship with his parents. As soon as the chapters came to light, a legion of historians and connoisseurs of the royal family came to the fore to disprove that adverse narrative with their own data. Netflix covered its back by broadcasting the documentary Diana, in the first person, the confessions recorded by the princess shortly before the car accident in which she perished with her then companion, Dodi Al Fayed (Paris, 1997)

The earthquake caused has been felt in the popularity barometer of its real protagonists. The most recent polls confirm that a majority of British would prefer a jump in the line of succession, that is, that the first-born of Carlos, Guillermo, acceded to the throne after the death of Elizabeth II. It is not so much about the impact of a series very popular with the audience – greater than that collected by the popular wedding of William and Kate Middleton in 2011 – as the confirmation that a fuse is enough to remember that the British have never finished. to fit Carlos. And much less Camila, who today arouses 34% positive opinions and the same percentage of negative ones, according to the YouGov pollster.

Apart from the clumsy claim of the British government that Netflix clarify that its series is only fiction (by then, almost everyone interested had seen it), Carlos’s public relations apparatus has worked as well as it has been doing since his wedding to Camila, in 2015. In these dysfunctional Christmas parties, the Duchess has been one of the most prolific royal figures as a champion of the spirit of resistance against Covid-19, protagonist of magazine covers and star participant (as “One more member of the public”) of the most popular BBC contest, Strictly Come Dancing.

Even the popular press The Sun, Daily Mail or Daily express (the latter erected until very recently in a nostalgic for Lady Di) persist in collecting testimonies from the duchess’s environment that provide the portrait of a kind, considerate woman and, in the words of the veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards, “a victim of publicity most adverse suffered by any other member of the royal family in modern times. He establishment Britain has closed ranks around Camila who may have lost a battle this year, but not the war yet.