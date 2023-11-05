Camila Escribns He traveled to El Salvador to participate in the Miss Universe. In her third attempt, the beauty queen managed to be the country’s top representative for the international pageant and promised to bring the universal crown home. Camila did not always live in Peru; As is known, she has a good command of the English language. In this note we tell you in which country she lived during her childhood and the business her family runs abroad.

In which country did Camila Escribens live during her youth?

Followers have already doubted the country of origin of Camila Escribns for his oratory in Spanish. The model was born in Lima, but she lived in the United States during her childhood. That experience earned her an excellent command of the English language, which will help her communicate fluently at the Miss Universe.

In fact, the social projects it defends are about immigration, parasports and rare diseases.

What business does your family own abroad?

In United States, his family She is the owner of the Limón restaurant. The establishment is located in Fresno, California, and specializes in typical Peruvian dishes. In addition, Escribns studied a business career seeking to open another headquarters in the North American country.

“My goal is to open a restaurant chain to provide work for many Peruvian and Latin people who come with the American dream, because I know how hard it is to start a life in a country that is not their own,” he said when he competed in Miss Peru of the year 2021.