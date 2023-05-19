This Thursday, May 18, the Miss Peru 2023 won it Camila Escribensafter being in the shortlist of finalists together with Suheyn Cipriani and Nathaly Terrones. The event was broadcast LIVE on “Esto es guerra” under the leadership of Johanna San Miguel and Renzo Schuller, who paused the competition to give way to the gala ceremony. Alessia Rovegno delivered her crown in an emotional scene.

Who is Camila Escribens?

The model Camila Escribens He was born on September 8, 1998 and is currently 24 years old. She settled in USA for several years, for which she represented the Peruvian community in the North American country as Miss Peru USA in the 2019 beauty pageant. She was crowned as Miss Supranational Peru 2020; however, she withdrew from the competition in 2021 due to a health issue.

Who were the jurors of Miss Peru 2023?

Those in charge of choosing the new Miss Peru 2023 were the former beauty queens Olga Zumarán, Natalie Vértiz, Romina Lozano, Valeria Piazza, the Colombian actor and journalist William Duarte, the Puerto Rican international missologist José Luis Castro, and the psychologist, missologist and beauty Peruvian pageant blogger Kike Sánchez.

What did Alessia Rovegno say before handing over her crown?

Alessia Rovegno was excited in the run-up to Miss Peru 2023 and did not hesitate to post an emotional message through her official Instagram account. “I can’t believe that a year has already passed since this wonderful path to Miss Universe began”is read at the beginning.

“They will always be in my heart. Tonight we crown the new Miss Peru. We are going to give all our love and support to all the candidates, who have been making an effort, improving themselves and working so hard for this great final”added the beauty queen.