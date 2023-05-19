Camila Escribens, our Miss Peru 2023 and future representative in the Miss Universe 2023 beauty pageant, competed with candidates from various regions of the country. She disputed the crown with Suheyn Ciprianiwho ultimately took second place.

Although much has been said about Camila’s relationship with Rebecca Writens, there are some details that are unknown about her. We tell you how tall the current queen of Miss Peru is, will she surpass her predecessor Alessia Rovegno? Also, we give you details of the place outside the country in which she has been living.

How tall exactly is Camila Escribens, Miss Peru 2023?

Camila Escribens, winner of Miss Peru 2023 and who will now be our representative in the Miss Universe edition, is 1.77 m tall.

Her size is different from that of Alessia Rovegno, former Miss Peru, who is 1.80 m tall.

However, the height of our Miss Peru 2023 is higher than that of the current Miss Universe, R’Bonney Nola Gabriel, who is 1.70 m.

What foreign nationality does Camila Escribens, Miss Peru 2023, have?

Camila Escribenswho won the title of miss Peru 2023, has American nationality, which she obtained after residing for several years in Fresno, California.

She initially came to the land of Uncle Sam because she was Miss Peru USA. After the beauty contest, she stayed in the US, where she served as the image of various brands, thus perfecting herself in the world of modeling.

Likewise, the current queen of Miss Peru has her roots in Peru, as she was born on September 2, 1998 in Lima, Peru. It is also known that, before parading on the catwalks, she dabbled in athletics, a practice from which she walked away due to health problems.

