Camila Escribns She is now ready to participate in the most important beauty pageant in the world, Miss Universe. This Saturday, November 18, the Peruvian model must give her all in the final and decisive stage of the contest before the qualifying jury. The candidates will parade in a swimsuit and evening dress. In addition, those who advance to the last stages will have to give a powerful speech and must show all their skills as speakers.

The Peruvian has been preparing and English is what works best for her. She recognized in past interviews that Spanish was something she needed to reinforce, so she put herself at the command of the teachers to perfect her native language. Camila Escribns lived in USA from a very young age and settled in that country. In this note, he knows a little more about her.

What career did Camila Escribens study?

The young woman who served in the United States decided to study a career in Business at university, in order to fulfill one of his business dreams: opening his own Peruvian food restaurant. She was able to meet her goal and today she is the owner of the Limón Fresno food store in California.

“My goal is to open a restaurant chain to provide work for many Peruvian people. and Latina who arrives with the American dream, because I know how hard it is to start a life in a country that is not your own,” said the Peruvian representative in an interview in 2021, when she was running to be Janick Maceta’s successor.

How tall is Camila Escribens?

Camila Escribns, the Peruvian representative in Miss Universe, will compete in the demanding competition against 84 other candidates who come from different parts of the world. One of the most common curiosities people have is the size of the models. Camila Escribns is 1.77 meters tall.



