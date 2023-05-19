Camila Escribens She has been in the modeling world for several years, but her dream was always to be Miss Peru and it finally happened. The young Peruvian took the title on the night of May 18 in the program “Esto es guerra”, where Alessia Rovegno he gave him the crown and thus began his reign. The road has not been easy at all and she knows this very well, who fought to be the highest beauty queen in the country up to three times: this 2023 she was her defeated. In this sense, the model published an encouraging message after her coronation.

Camila Escribens is the new Miss Peru 2023. Photo: composition LR/ América TV

What did Camila Escribens say after becoming Miss Peru 2023?

Through a post on her Instagram account, Camila Escribens was more than excited to be able to establish herself as Miss Peru 2023. “Never give up, don’t stop fighting for your dreams. Thank you for this wonderful night. After working so hard, now I am Miss Peru.”is read at the beginning of the publication in which the exact moment of his coronation is seen.

“One of the greatest gifts I received tonight was the popular vote. Knowing that there were so many people accompanying me in my dream was wonderful,” he added. “I want you to know that I am totally committed and I receive the title with maturity and responsibility. Miss Universe, I’m ready (Miss Universe, I’m ready)”, she declared.

What was the response that led Camila Escribens to be Miss Peru 2023?

In the decisive questions of the beauty pageant, Renzo Schuller questioned Camila Escribens with the following: “It’s your third time competing for the crown, why do you want to be Miss Peru?”

“For me, I feel that you should never give up. In every dream that you set yourself, you must fulfill them if it is something you want so much. Yes, it is my third time competing and I am here because it is an opportunity to empower women, and it is something that I love with all my heart,” replied the model.

