Camila Escribens will make her long-awaited presentation at the miss Universe, this Saturday, November 18. For this, she prepared for months before traveling to El Salvador. However, the most famous beauty pageant in the world does not only consist of the final, but also includes several instances, including the preliminary stage. In this phase, held on November 15, there are parades in swimsuits, gala costumes and typical costumes. Several experts in this type of contest analyzed the participation of the Peruvian candidate.

How was Camila Escribens’ participation in the Miss Universe preliminaries?

On November 15 and 16, the Miss Universe preliminary competition and traditional costume parade were held. The Peruvian Camila Escribns He also participated and did his best to convince the judges. In this stage of the contest, the best in the contest are chosen and they are the ones who will have the best chance of winning the crown.

Camila Escribns in the Miss Universe preliminaries. Photo: LR/Miss Universe composition

In her first official presentation, the candidate from Peru appeared in a light blue dress that she wore when shouting the name of our country. Next, she paraded in a pastel pink swimsuit. Minutes later, she showed off a yellow ballgown with hand-embroidered details. The next day, she surprised everyone with her typical costume inspired by the tumi, an icon of ancient Peruvian cultures.

What did missologists say about Camila Escribens’ performance?

The step of Camila Escribns Due to the preliminaries it has generated diverse opinions. Misspredictions, Instagram page about beauty pageants, placed the Peruvian in 8th place out of the 10 best on its list. Representatives from Thailand, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Venezuela also appear in the ranking.

Another of the platforms that expressed its opinion was Missolatino, which took into account the national representative within the top 20 and did not rule out that she could reach the final. “When I saw the dress well, I ended up liking it. Her catwalk was serene, but elegant”he pointed.

Apparently, Camila Escribens would need to show more energy in her presentations, since Ariadna Muro, who directs the Academy of Latin Beauty Queens, highlighted the Peruvian dress; but she asked him to improve her attitude. “How beautiful she looks with that color, radiant dress, highlights that subtle and dominant beauty. You are beautiful, tall and have divine features on your face and a corporality that you know how to master. I love you, Peru, give me more energy, just give me more energy“he noted.

For its part, Aitor Marin, another popular missologist, did not take Rebeca Escribens’ niece into account for his top 10; However, he did not rule out that she could be among the top 20 of the entire competition.

