TV presenter in Venezuela camila canabal made a post on his account instagram in which he recalls one more year of the death of his younger sister due to a failure pulmonary. In her post, the Uruguayan, who is also a businesswoman in the handbags business, highlighted that such an event was a hard stage in her life and left interesting phrases to highlight such as “A day like today I fought with God”, describing well how he did feel your loss. In the video that she posted she had linked the song In another life of riza. In addition, he also explained that despite everything it cost him, over the years he learned to reinvent yourself and become the protector of her family.

What happened to Camila Canabal’s sister?

valentina canabalCamila’s younger sister, ceased to exist on June 27, 2000 due to a pulmonary thrombosis. At just 18 years of age, this health problem did not allow him to continue with his life, leaving his family with great sadness. The sadness that Camila now transmits through social networks.

What is pulmonary thrombosis?

The thrombosis or pulmonary thromboembolism It is a failure occurs when a clot forms in a deep vein. Therefore, when it occurs in the lungs, the blood flow to an artery of these two organs is obstructed, which can lead to death.

Valentina Canabal Clinic in Barquisimeto

Joaquin Canabal and Rosario Sapelli cardiologists and parents of Valentina and Camila decided to found the Valentina Canabal clinic in Barquisimeto as a tribute to their deceased daughter.