Camila Cabello, singer and songwriter of Cuban origin, will be in charge, in the new film version of the story, to give life to “Cinderella”. The original production of the Amazon Prime platform is scheduled for its simultaneous world premiere in more than 240 countries next September.

Directed by Kay Cannon and with a cast that includes figures such as Idina menzel Y Billy porter, among others, “Cinderella”Proposes to be a different musical that will feature songs by international artists of the pop genre, as well as originals by the protagonist.

“Cinderella is a classic that we all know and love, but this new offering has a unique, modern twist and also stars a stellar cast,” said producer James Corden. It is a reinterpretation of the famous fairy tale to which is added “a fresh and empowered perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have our customers around the world sing and dance to Kay Cannon’s version of this classic story,” added Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

The new musical version of the well-known tale will follow in the footsteps of Cinderella, an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world allows, but who will be able to persevere and achieve her goals.

The producers are James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and the executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

With information from EFE