Camila Cabello continues to keep it real when it comes to her mental health. In a new interview with rolling stone the “Psychofreak” singer opened up about how to be completely honest on her new album “ Family ” led her on a path of mental healing.

“It made me so much more open and vulnerable in my friendships, and then in my performances and then in my interviews,” the 25-year-old said. “It had this ripple effect on every other area of ​​my life.”

Cabello, who is Latina, said that openly discussing mental health in some cultures can still be seen as “weak,” which is another reason she has become so vocal.

“Having these conversations – especially in the Latino community – I feel like I want to talk more about it in Spanish and with that community as well,” she continued. “Even talking about it with my family, it’s so different.”

Cabello had already talked about being in “worst state of mind ever” before the coronavirus pandemic, but found a new rhythm thanks to therapy, the album and a new sense of self following his breakup with fellow pop star Shawn Mendes, 23.