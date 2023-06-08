Over the past few hours the names of Camila Cabello and Shawm Mendes they returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumors, it seems that the two stars have decided to put an end to their relationship again. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

After the numerous rumors in circulation, there now seem to be no more doubts: Camila Cabello and Shawm Mendes are no longer a couple. The news was made public by ‘The Sun’ and, according to rumors, it seems that the couple has decided to put an end to their story due to incompatibility of characters.

This is what was revealed by a source regarding the end of the relationship between the two star:

They just got back together six weeks ago, but now Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have broken up again. We have learned from our reliable sources that they have broken up once again, and this time it is for good. Our insiders revealed: ‘Mendes and Cabello have a lot of things to do with each other and they’ve tried to try again, they’ve tested the waters and they’ve come back into each other’s lives. It was a good try, but it didn’t end well.

And, continuing, ‘The Sun’ then added: