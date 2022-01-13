After leaving the club, where he was for more than six years and while looking for a new institution to play in, the central defender Camila Bellavia spoke with 90 minutes about the different situations that they experienced in the last time at the club, the separation of Maira Sánchez due to a supposed kiss with a partner and how the players were organized in the face of this.

Up to this point we had received a lot of support, which is why I was very surprised by the lack of support we had in these situations that we raised because it was the first time that we did need activate a protocol against sexual diversity, gender violence and other mistreatment suffered by the players in the club and that we have not had an answer or it has not been activated caught my attention and obviously It left me and all my teammates quite sad, since we thought that we had the support of the club and in the end we did not.

Later, another measure that was taken after the game was to leave the players who live in the southern part of the city without transfer, at very great distances from where we train and concentrate. Later, there were other mistreatments that we detailed to Carloni (vice president of Central), which had to do with malicious shouting in the games.

It also happened that some teammates were injured, they did not have the medical discharge to return to play yet and they urged them to train and play games, the same. They told them: “Well, if you don’t want to play, I won’t quote you, we’ll see next week” or “if you have to break up, you break in the game.” And in the desire to play, you go and play but what we felt and wanted with our body was not taken into account. In fact, other colleagues had worsened injuries.

And after this, we first spoke with Ricardo Carloni, and he determined the total cessation of activities until the matter was resolved. Which mattered to me because DT, along with a certain group of players, continued to train in the same way. So we turned to human resources, where we had no response. Then to the Secretary of Gender who told us that the only thing they could do was give training for diversity. But it didn’t serve us, so yeah We expressed to all the lines of the club that we could our inconveniences. But since we had no answers, we had to reach these instances with INADI, which did support us in our case.