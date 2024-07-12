Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/07/2024 – 14:48

Camil Alimentos posted a net profit of R$78.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended in May, the company reported on Thursday (11), after the market closed. The result represents an increase of 22.6% compared to the same period last year, when the company posted a profit of R$64 million. The company operates in rice, beans, coffee, sugar, pasta, fish and cookies.

Net revenue grew 9.3% in the same comparison, from R$2.654 billion to R$2.897 billion. In the Brazilian food segment, revenue rose 9.9%, to R$2.188 billion. The international food segment had net revenue of R$712 million in the first fiscal quarter, 7.3% higher year-on-year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) increased 28.2%, from R$198.5 million to R$254.5 million. The EBITDA margin rose 1.3 percentage points, to 8.8%.

Leverage (net debt to EBITDA ratio) ended the first fiscal quarter of 2024 at 3.3 times, compared to 3.5 times in the same period of the previous fiscal year. In the period, the company invested (Capex) R$62.9 million, 34.1% less than in the first fiscal quarter of 2023.

Commercialization

In the first fiscal quarter of 2024, which ended in May, Camil sold a total volume of products 4.6% lower than in the same period last year. There were 522.7 thousand tons compared to 547.9 thousand tons in the first fiscal quarter of 2023. The drop was mainly driven by the 17.5% drop in the volume sold in the international segment, of 135.1 thousand tons. In Brazil, the volume sold by the company increased by 0.9% in the annual comparison of the first quarter, to 387.7 thousand tons.

In Brazil, which accounted for 74.2% of Camil’s sales volume, the high-turnover segment (87.4% of the total), consisting of rice, beans and sugar, increased by 0.3%, to 338.8 thousand tons. The volume sold in the high-value division (12.6% of the total), consisting of fish, pasta, coffee and cookies, increased by 5.8%, to 48.9 thousand tons. The net price of the high-turnover segment in Brazil increased by 16.5%, to R$4.53 per kg, while the average net price of the high-value segment increased by 0.1%, to R$11.81 per kg.

In the international market, which represented 25.8% of the total sold by the company in the quarter, despite the 17.5% drop in volume, there was a 30.5% increase in the net price, to R$5.54 per kilo in the first quarter of 2024.