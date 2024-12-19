The Italian shirt brand Camicissima has chosen the capital of Zaragoza to open its first store in Spain. The fashion company has just inaugurated its establishment in La Torre Outlet Zaragoza where it will offer its garments, especially its popular non iron shirtsthat is, it is not necessary to iron them.

The Italian brand was founded in 1931. Since that date it has been growing and its designs have become synonymous with elegance and quality, in addition to being identified by a combination of the art of traditional Italian tailoring, but with a modern approach.

The opening of Camicisssima comes after the arrival of more brands at La Torre Outlet Zaragoza, among which are Cuple, Aznar Mattresses either Pyrenean.