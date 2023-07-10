Camici case, the Appeal confirms the acquittal of Fontana and the others

The Milan Court of Appeal confirmed the acquittals already established by the Milan gup Clare Values against the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontanaand the other four co-defendants accused of fraud in public supplies for the ‘white coats case’.

No place to proceed for the Lombard governor Fontana

On May 13, 2022, in the preliminary hearing, Judge Valori had ordered a non-proceeding sentence for the Lombard governor, the brother-in-law and patron of Dama Andrea Dini, Aria’s former general manager Philip Bongiovanni and the manager Carmen Schweigl e the vicar of the general secretary of Palazzo Lombardia, Pier Attilio Superti. According to the prosecutors’ hypothesis Furno-Filippini-Scalas, coordinated by the then adjunct Maurice Romanelli, Fontana would have committed a fraud competition in public supplies for the non-fulfillment of the initial health supply of 75,000 gowns for 513,000 euros at the center of a contract dated April 16, 2020, in the midst of the first wave of the pandemic, between Checkers and the regional purchasing center Air.

Fontana’s lawyers: “Three years of grilling for nothing”

“Fontana suffered for three years on a grill and then today it ended like this. We were involved in an affair that had nothing from a criminal point of view, I’m sorry for those who worked for nothing”. So the lawyer Jacopo Think, defender of the Lombard president together with his colleague Frederick Pope.

