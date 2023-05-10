Brasília, 9th – The Executive Management Committee (Gecex) of the Foreign Trade Chamber (Camex) approved this Tuesday, 9th, the reduction to zero of the import tax on 628 industrial machines and equipment not produced in Brazil. The reduction will be in effect until December 31, 2025 and the set of benefited products currently have an average rate of 11%. The measure should be published in the next few days in the Official Diary of the Unionin two resolutions.

One of the resolutions lists 564 items, including industrial machinery and equipment manufactured abroad. The other resolution includes 64 new items for IT and telecommunications goods that will have a zero rate of import tax.

According to the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC), the companies that applied for the tax benefit calculated that the tariff reduction will favor the import of goods valued at more than US$ 800 million.

These investments will be made in more than 40 sectors of the economy, with emphasis on metallurgy, electricity and gas, manufacturing of motor vehicles, manufacturing of machinery and equipment, as well as manufacturing of cellulose, paper and paper products. Still according to information from the ministry, around 80% of the equipment with tariff reduction will be imported from the United States, China, Germany and Italy, as there is no domestic production.

anti-dumping

The Gecex also approved, at this Tuesday’s meeting, the application of an anti-dumping measure for gelatine capsules used for taking medicines and supplements. The product is widely used in compounding pharmacies, in the sale of food supplements and in veterinary medicine.

The measure applies to imports of these products from Mexico and the United States, which will now be surcharged to avoid damage to Brazilian industry.

A definitive anti-dumping measure will be applied for a period of up to five years in the form of specific rates fixed per thousand units. Amounts range from $0.67 to $2.13 per thousand units.

The decision took into account an investigation carried out by the Brazilian authorities of the Department of Trade Defense (Decom) of the Ministry of Foreign Trade (Secex) of the MDIC.

letec

Gecex also decided to exclude protein concentrates and textured protein substances from the List of Exceptions to the Common External Tariff of Mercosur (Letec).

The decision was taken due to the existence of production capacity in Brazil, in addition to substantial investments in national production lines.

In this category, there are several products, such as soy proteins used by athletes. “According to Camex, the inclusion of this product in Letec with a 0% rate caused losses to the domestic industry and, therefore, now returns to the consolidated tariff in Mercosur (11.2%)”, says the MDIC in a note.