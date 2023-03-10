SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Foreign Trade Chamber (Camex) published in the Federal Official Gazette this Friday a device that eliminates the import tax on six products, including two types of steel sheets and two types of aluminum sheets.

In a post on social networks, the Minister of Development and Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin, stated that the measure is temporary.

The reduction from the previous levels of 12% to 16% of the taxation, according to Alckmin, serves to support “in particular industries that produce items of high added value, in addition to medical products”.

In the case of steel sheets, the products involved are chrome-plated and coated, in quotas ranging from 3,000 to 4,000 tons, according to Camex’s resolution.

The tax reduction also included satellite dishes for radars, with a quota of five units, and blood pressure gauges, with a quota of 60,000 units. The measures take effect this Friday.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)