During a press conference, Narcisse Moel Combe said that the southern entrance was “temporarily closed by security forces to counter the influx of fans, while the other gates were open.”

He continued, “(But) in the face of pressure and this invasion from the human tide, the security forces proceeded in a reckless manner to open the gate of the southern entrance, which caused a huge stampede” that led to the “tragic” death of eight people.

The minister also admitted that the number of security forces personnel was “insufficient”, but he also blamed fake and used ticket holders and fans who wanted to enter without a ticket, for justifying the influx.

Eight people, including a child and two women, were killed and 38 others injured in a stampede in front of the “Olympic” stadium before the start of the host team’s match with Comoros in the final price round, which prompted the Confederation of African Football (CAF), on Tuesday, to demand that Cameroon open an investigation into the incident. A match scheduled for the quarter-finals on Sunday was moved to the other stadium in the capital, Ahmedou Ahidjo.

South African Patrice Motsepe, president of the continental body, also announced that his federation would not allow other matches to be played at the stadium if the Cameroonian authorities did not submit a report on the investigation before Friday.

On Tuesday, Motsebi had indicated that the stampede was linked to the closure of one of the stadium gates.

He considered that what happened was “inexplicable,” adding: “If this door was open as it should have been, we would not have faced the problem we are suffering now, this loss of life. Who closed this door? Who is responsible for this door?” He said in front of the press.