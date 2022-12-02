Cameroon vs. Brazil: LIVE, minute by minute, Qatar World Cup

Classified to the round of 16 and with several injured starters, including neymar, Brazil will preserve its stars in Friday’s duel against Cameroon, that you need to win to get excited about advancing to the round in the Qatar World Cup.

Tite will take care of his men against the ‘Indomitable Lions’ at the close of Group G, after the painful casualties of ‘Ney’ and his starting full-backs, Danilo and Alex Sandro, whose returns are still unclear. (Sadness: Uruguay won, but was eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar, video) (Controversy continues over Japan’s goal: 3D image clears up doubts, did the ball come out?)

The first two have not played since their victorious debut against Serbian (2-0) and the latter had a muscle injury to his hip in the win against Swiss (1-0) on Monday.

Lineups

Cameroon

Brazil

follow the game here