We have reached the last day of the group stage and nothing is clear in the group made up of Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia, the only thing is that Brazil is already in the next round but the Cameroonians are playing for the pass in this last game.
The Africans need a victory against the Brazilians and for the Swiss team to play in their corresponding match against Serbia. A defeat for the Cameroonians and a victory for Serbia would see the Serbs slip into the next round of the World Cup.
The Brazilians are already qualified for the next round of the tournament, the only thing that they have not secured first place is, if the Swiss win by more than one goal difference and the South Americans play, they will continue to qualify but as second.
City: Lusail, Qatar.
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium.
Date: Friday, December 2.
Schedule: 8:00 p.m. in Spain; 2:00 p.m. in Mexico; 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 10:00 p.m. in Qatar.
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
TV channels: TV Globo, SporTV, Canais Globo and SporTV 2
Live streaming: NOW NET and Claro, GloboEsporte.com.
TV channels: World Goal. the 1
Live streaming: World Goal, RTVE Play
TV channels: On TyC Sports and on Direct TV.
Live streaming: not available
TV channels: Sky HD, Fox Sports and Telemundo.
Live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
TV channels: On Fox Sports, Telemundo, Peacock
Live streaming: Telemundo Sports Live
TV channels: On Direct TV Sports.
Live streaming: not available
Injury news in Cameroon
The Cameroonian team does not suffer any casualties for this last group stage match.
Injury news in Brazil
For this match, the Brazilian team has three casualties: Neymar, who was injured in the first match of the World Cup against Serbia, Danilo, and Alex Sandro, whose casualty was confirmed after the match against Switzerland. None of the three will be able to play this day.
Cameroon 1 – 2 Brazil
