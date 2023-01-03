Morocco, Croatia and Argentina They have been the teams that have progressed the most in 2022 in the world ranking of the Fifain which Cameroon it’s way down.

With +142.42 points compared to the end of 2021, the ‘Atlas lions’, fourth in the last Qatar World Cup 2022They are the team that has advanced the most. Their performance in the universal appointment places them in eleventh place on the table.

(Bills player, in critical condition: collapsed in the middle of an NFL game)

(Pelé: the mystery about what is in his locker in the Santos dressing room)

Croatia, third after winning the bronze match against Morocco, has a balance of +106.88 and is seventh on the list; while Argentina, world champion, presents an improvement of +87.87 and is second after Brazil, which took the lead from Belgium in March and rose to the top five years later.

The Canarinha leads Albiceleste by 2.39 points, which could have placed first if they had beaten France (3rd, +1) in the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which was resolved in a penalty shootout.

The big problem

The 41.5 points that Cameroon achieved by beating Brazil on the third day of the Qatar 2022 group stage are the match that gave the highest score to a team. Saudi Arabia achieved 39.2 when beating Argentina.

And, precisely, Cameroon lives an eternal problem with the cases of falsification of its players’ documents.

The Football Association of that country excluded 21 youth players from the selection for falsifying their date of birth.

30 players were selected, after the U-17 African Cup, but most of them are not suitable, because their age does not correspond.

Each one underwent analysis, which consisted of magnetic resonance imaging on their wrists and the doctors verified that 21 of the 30 selected were over 17 years of age.

(Miguel ‘Supermán’ López: the case is removed, another ‘victim’ falls)

(This is Damar Hamlin, NFL player hovering between life and death)

Sports