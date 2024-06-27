Yaounde (AFP)

Former Cameroonian international Landry Njemo was killed at the age of 38, in a traffic accident, according to what the local Football Association announced on its Facebook account.

The post said: “The Cameroonian Football Federation has learned of the death of the former player for the Untamed Lions (the nickname of the Cameroon national team), Landry Njemo, as a result of a traffic accident.”

The Yaoundé-born midfielder played for the Cameroonian national team in 42 matches, scoring three goals between 2006 and 2014, and was part of the squad that reached the final of the African Cup of Nations in 2008.

He spent most of his football career in France, where he began his career in the Nancy academy, when he was sixteen years old, and worked his way into the first team, with which he won the League Cup in 2006.

He then moved to Bordeaux, where he played from 2011 until 2014, before joining Saint-Etienne at the beginning of 2015 with a contract for only six months.

After passing through Turkey and Norway, he retired from playing in 2019 and returned to Nancy as coach of the under-16 team.

The three French clubs mourned their former player, with Nancy expressing deep sadness in his account on the “X” website, while “we cry for one of our own,” according to what Saint-Etienne wrote, while Bordeaux sent “our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”