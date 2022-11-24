Qatar World Cup 2022
Two humble who are not so humble, a lot is at stake in a match in which Choupo-Moting is the great asset of the Africans to break the bank
Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. A good part of the future of a Switzerland-Cameroon game depends on his boots (this Thursday, 11:00 a.m.) whose winner will put the pass in a trap group on track. With the favorite, Brazil, as a giant theoretical -this World Cup of surprises invites to be prudent-, both teams play with Serbia the other place that gives the pass
