Cameroon beat Brazil 1-0, playing their last match in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup 2022, and in the final stretch of meeting the teams that play the round of 16 of the tournament.

The Brazilians already had their place in the next phase and with a team of ‘substitutes’ they faced this commitment.

The captain of the ‘Indomitable Lions’, Vincent Aboubakar, buried with a header (90+2) the unbeaten record of the five-time champions, who had not lost since the final of the last Copa América played against Argentina in Lionel Messi (1-0) on July 11, 2021 at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

The goal, however, barely served to swell the chests of the Africans, led by Rigobert Songwho needed Switzerland (second, with 6) not to beat Serbian (bottom, with one) to fight for the other spot in Group G. But the Swiss prevailed 3-2 in a game played in parallel at stadium 974.

With these results, Brazil (6 points) guaranteed the top of the zone and will face in the round of 16 South Korea on Monday.

But the defeat of his reserve was expensive, for the South Americans: the left back alex telles He was injured (54) and the starter Alex Sandro is also incapacitated, as well as the astro neymar and the right tip marker Danilo.

There is still no return date for the last three and the team has not informed Telles’ situation at the moment, so the ‘scratch’ barely has a pure winger available: the experienced Daniel Alveswho at 39 years old became the oldest Brazilian to play a World Cup this Friday, above Thiago Silva (38).

Vincent Aboubakar, in the third minute of replacement, he scored the goal for Cameroon.