The last two matches of group A ended 1-1. The Cape Verdeans climb to 4 points and hope to be one of the best third parties to qualify

A double 1-1 closes Group A of the African Cup, with Aboubakar remaining the cover man of the Cameroon hosts. The fifth goal of the captain, top scorer of the tournament, is enough to ensure the first place for the Indomitable Lions, while with the second place Burkina Faso joins the qualifiers for the round of 16. Cape Verde, on the other hand, hopes that his 4 points are enough to enter the best third. Ethiopia eliminated with its head held high.

Burkina Faso-Ethiopia 1-1 – Looking for points, desperately. In Bafoussam the national teams on the field approach the kick-off with the awareness of having to do everything to snatch a victory: the Stallions to aim for second place, the Ibexes of Semien to have some hope of entering the best third. Compared to the first few outings, the match is in fact much more alive and Farid Ouédraogo in the first half must be overcome twice to keep the clean sheet. In the middle of the two episodes, on 25 ‘, it is Cyrille Bayala who makes his fans celebrate with a splendid long pass by Adama Guira: the Ajaccio player catches a glimpse of Teklemariam Shanko slightly off the posts and chooses to surprise him with a lob. At the start of the second half, however, there is Steeve Yago to jeopardize the plans of Burkina Faso, with a touch of hand that costs a penalty against: at 51 ‘Getaneh Kebede transforms from the spot and reopens the games. However, the energies of Ethiopia are not enough to complete the desperate assault, also because the Burkinabé quality is higher and the team is aware that the draw is enough to get back through the round five years after the last time.

Cape Verde-Cameroon 1-1 – In Yaoundé it is time for “mission impossible” for the selection of the Atlantic Ocean islanders, because passing the round inevitably passes to the hosts, already qualified and therefore without any desire to discover themselves. Blue Sharks, in addition to being less equipped, must therefore unhinge a cautious and careful defense. Without forgetting, however, that among the Indomitable Lions there is the top scorer of the tournament: it is Vincent Aboubakar, who on a rebound ball scores the fifth goal of his competition and troubles the Cape Verdeans in the 39th minute. At half-time Pedro Brito, known as Bubista, chooses to insert Garry Rodrigues and the Olympiacos winger scores a splendid heel goal in the 53rd minute, served by an excellent play by Kenny Rocha Santos: André Onana mocked, Burkina Faso reached to four points (but with the direct confrontation in favor). At this point the desire to attempt a complex overturn balances with the fear of uncovering oneself excessively and at the end of the race the race to place among the best thirds seems sufficient in Cape Verde.

CLASSIFICATION – Cameroon 7 points, Burkina Faso 4, Cape Verde 4, Ethiopia 1.

January 17, 2022 (change January 17, 2022 | 19:14)

