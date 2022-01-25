Cameroon Eight people died and 50 were injured in a crowd outside a football stadium in Cameroon

Cameroon is currently hosting the African Football Championship.

In Cameroon In Central Africa, eight people have died in a crowd outside a football stadium in the country’s capital, Yaoundé. According to the national CRTV channel, about 50 people were also injured, according to AFP.

Cameroon is currently hosting the African Football Championship. Monday’s accident took place before the quarter-finals match between Cameroon and the Comoros.

The football stadium can accommodate 60,000 spectators, but due to local interest rate restrictions, it was to be filled only 80%, says the broadcaster BBC.

The African Football Association (CAF), which is responsible for organizing the tournament, said in a statement that it was aware of what had happened. The association said it was investigating what had happened and was trying to get more information on the matter.

Between Cameroon and the Comoros match was played despite the accident. The host country won it 2-1.

According to an AFP on-site reporter, after the game ended, there was no sign of panic in the vicinity of the stadium.