Tuesday, January 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cameroon Eight people died and 50 were injured in a crowd outside a football stadium in Cameroon

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Cameroon is currently hosting the African Football Championship.

In Cameroon In Central Africa, eight people have died in a crowd outside a football stadium in the country’s capital, Yaoundé. According to the national CRTV channel, about 50 people were also injured, according to AFP.

Cameroon is currently hosting the African Football Championship. Monday’s accident took place before the quarter-finals match between Cameroon and the Comoros.

The football stadium can accommodate 60,000 spectators, but due to local interest rate restrictions, it was to be filled only 80%, says the broadcaster BBC.

The African Football Association (CAF), which is responsible for organizing the tournament, said in a statement that it was aware of what had happened. The association said it was investigating what had happened and was trying to get more information on the matter.

Between Cameroon and the Comoros match was played despite the accident. The host country won it 2-1.

According to an AFP on-site reporter, after the game ended, there was no sign of panic in the vicinity of the stadium.

See also  Family | Before, a boy was a matter of pride, now a girl may be openly hoped for - so happened to Sissi Enestam, and she was disappointed to know she was expecting a boy.

.
#Cameroon #people #died #injured #crowd #football #stadium #Cameroon

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

What are the benefits of taking a nap after lunch?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.