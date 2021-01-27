Cameroon | Dozens were killed in a bus crash in Cameroon, a bus caught fire after a crash

According to preliminary estimates, the truck may have had a brake failure.

At least 53 people were killed in Cameroon in West Africa when a bus and a truck carrying fuel collided and both caught fire, local authorities said on Wednesday.

29 people survived the accident, but the majority have very severe burns.

The vehicles collided at about half past four in the morning local time in Dschang Province in the western part of the country in an area known to be a highly accident prone area. The road is bordered by gorges and there are plenty of steep bends in the area.

According to preliminary estimates, the truck may have had a brake failure.

The last time there was a devastating bus accident in Cameroon was in December, when a bus collided with a truck in the middle of the country and crashed into a gorge. A total of 37 people, including ten women and four children, died.