At least 37 people, including 10 women and four children, were killed Sunday (December 27th) when a bus collided with a truck in central Cameroon, police said.

The bus ended its race in a ravine and 19 passengers were also injured, added to the antenna of the public radio CRTV Paulin Moantsouog Mempou, public security commissioner of Ndikinimeki, about 200 km northwest of Yaoundé. , where the accident happened in the middle of the night.

The occupants of the bus were returning from Foumban, in western Cameroon, to go to the capital Yaoundé, after the Christmas festivities, Manfred Missimikin, director of the road prevention NGO Sécuroute, told AFP.

The bus crashed head-on into an oncoming truck and finished its run “in a ravine”, detailed Mr. Moantsouog Mempou, who mentioned “37 dead including 10 women, three babies and a boy”.