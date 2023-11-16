The new British Foreign Minister, David Cameron, described this Thursday (16) as “vital” support for Ukraine in the face of aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and guaranteed that the United Kingdom and its allies will support the country until may “victory be achieved”.

Cameron today began a visit to Ukraine, his first since taking over the reins of British foreign policy on Monday (13), and met in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Supporting Ukraine against Putin’s aggression is vital, which is why I am pleased to make this my first visit as foreign minister. Russia may feel that this war will end and the West will eventually turn its attention to another side. This could not be further from the truth,” Cameron said in a statement released by the Foreign Office in London.

In the meeting with Zelensky, Cameron made it clear that the United Kingdom and its partners “will support Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes to achieve victory”.

“As winter approaches, we continue to support the Ukrainian people in their resistance to Putin’s illegal invasion. Over the past three months, they have turned Russia back in the Black Sea and are opening up maritime trade routes vital to the Ukrainian economy and the global food supply”, he emphasized.

According to official sources, Cameron – who was head of government between 2010 and 2016 – also spoke with the deputy prime minister, Olha Stefanishyna, about Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO.

In this sense, the sources added that the United Kingdom considers that Ukraine’s legitimate place is in the Atlantic Alliance and that it is working with its allies to open this path.

The United Kingdom is the second largest donor of military assistance to Ukraine, and has so far committed £4.6 billion to the country, while recently announcing a £100 million package. pounds (around R$603 million) that will allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to clear minefields, repair their vehicles and reinforce defensive fortifications.

In addition, it launched a program to train Ukrainian soldiers on British territory. (With EFE agency)