A curious incident occurred during the second round of the PGA Championship, at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa (Oklahoma, USA). American Aaron Wise received a severe blow to the head.

Australian Cameron Smith’s tee shot, who was playing the 2nd hole, deflected in such a way that it landed on the adjacent 7th fairway and hit Wise in the head.

Smith’s ball, which a few weeks ago won the ‘big fifth’, The Players, flew 316 yards before hitting the American.

Cam Smith’s tee shot on the 2nd hole hit Aaron Wise in the head on the fly. Here’s ESPN+ Featured groups coverage talking about it pic.twitter.com/TYeLjxV11J — The Fried Egg (@the_fried_egg) May 20, 2022

Aaron Wise was able to finish the round

Wise, who had hit 69 in the first round of the tournament to put himself in contention for the title, managed to finish his post-hit run on Friday with a par and a bogey to finish on 72.

As the round ended, Wise put an ice cold water bottle on his head and was later seen with an ice pack as he handed his card to the judges.

There was already a similar incident on Thursday

The curious thing about the subject is that it is not the only incident that has occurred in this edition of the second major of the year. On Friday, an ESPN reporter, Sage Steele, was also hit in the face by a bad tee shot by Spaniard Jon Rahm on the 4th hole.

Witnesses to what happened indicated that Steele fell to the ground touching his nose and mouth and that his hands were bloody. The journalist was hospitalized and later she was released and traveled to the city of her residence, Connecticut.

