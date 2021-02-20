Cameron Díaz, one of the stars of Hollywood most prominent filmmakers, announced that she does not plan to return to the big screen after giving birth to her daughter.

During a radio interview with the program Quarentined With Bruce, the 48-year-old actress made her decision known. “My next few years will focus on being a wife and mother, which is the most satisfying thing that has ever happened to me,” the celebrity told the show.

“It has been the best of my life so far, without a doubt. I feel that it is everything, that it is everything I waited for for a long time. I can dedicate myself to it without having other distractions ”, added the interpreter of Loco por Mary.

Cameron Diaz She said that if she returns to the cinema, she would not have time to develop in this area and this is what she is currently looking for.

“I think I could not be the mother that I am now, that I would not be,” said the Hollywood star.

“Raising a son really requires a whole tribe, I feel blessed to be here and now with my daughter. And being the mother I want to be is lucky. I am a privileged person and this is a very, very great privilege ”, she added.

As you know, During the 90s, Díaz starred in dozens of films by becoming one of the most popular faces in the seventh art. Between 2007 and 2008 she was one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood.

In 2020, the actress announced on Instagram the birth of little Raddix Madden. Photo: broadcast

