In 2014, Cameron Diaz released three films: Sex Tape: Something happens in the cloud, There are no two without three and Annie. Little did we imagine then that, right after, he would disappear from the screen. She herself explained a few years ago the reason why she decided to move away from film: “When you do something at such a high level for a long period of time, other parts of you have to be given to other people.”

A decade after voluntarily retiring from acting, the performer is back with Back to action, the new Netflix movie in which he shares the lead role with Jamie Foxx and that it premieres January 17.

The streaming giant thus expands its catalog of action bets, adding this title to other sagas and films of the genre starring Hollywood stars such as Tyler Rake, Red Alert or the most recent Atlas. Below you can see the trailer for Back to action:

‘Back in action’ on Netflix: synopsis

Glenn Close, Jamie Demetriou, Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx in ‘Back in Action’ John Wilson/Netflix

The story follows Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx), who gave up being CIA spies years ago to start a family. But when their cover is blown, they find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage, but this time they are accompanied by their offspring. “I knew you were lying about something, but you weren’t cool enough to be spies,” says her daughter when she discovers the truth.

By car, boat or parachute, the protagonist couple prepares for a new adventure full of adrenaline and emotion. And, judging by the trailer, there will be no shortage of humor either.

The film, directed by Seth Gordon (How to take down your boss), who also signs the script with Brendan O’Brien (Damn neighbors), completes its distribution with Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott and Jamie Demetriou. In addition, marks the third collaboration between Diaz and Foxx after any given sunday (1999) and Annie.

