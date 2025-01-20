Back in action is an appropriate title because it is the film with which Cameron Diaz returns to perform after a decade retired. He returns to his friend Jamie Foxxto star in an action comedy where they are both two CIA spies who retired to start a family, but now they have to… well, get back to action. It is a production of Netflix against which Díaz has preferred to show caution: leading his cast does not mean returning to work at the same pace as before.

In fact Díaz has declared that he reserves “the right to never make a film again”. But this has not prevented that, during the promotional tour of Back to actionDíaz has shown enthusiasm at the prospect of looking into projects that interest him.

Projects that at first pass as sequels to classics of his career: he has already said that he would not mind making a third film of Charlie’s Angels next to Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore, although without necessarily Bill Murray came back as Bosley.

Murray has a very bad public image right now, and Díaz even offered a substitute: “I’m going to send Lucy a message right now and propose to Jamie like Bosley.” The most interesting thing, however, has come in a talk with the Hollywood Reporterwhere they asked him if he would also want to return in a sequel to The mask.

In 1994 this adaptation of the comics darkhorse launched her career: she played Tina Carlyle, love interest of that Stanley Ipkiss in possession of a mask that turned him into a manic superhero.

Stanley, naturally, was played by Jim Carreyand Díaz would love to join forces with him again. “If Jim agrees, I’ll get on board right away,” he says. The mask It already had a sequel in 2005, titled The son of the mask and being massacred by critics without Carrey and Díaz’s characters returning. Proposing a sequel to the original shouldn’t be very difficult, on the other hand, since Carrey also seems willing… with one condition.

“If someone had the right idea, I guess… It’s not really about the money,” he explained in connection with the recent premiere of Sonic 3, the movie. “I joke about the money… But you never know. You can’t be definitive about these things. I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was referring more to rest. Because as soon as it comes to you a good ideaor a group of people you like to work with, things tend to change.”

The good idea has been to interpret the Doctor Robotnika character with whom it is clear that he enjoys a lot. Would he enjoy being the man again after The mask?

