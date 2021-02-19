A few years ago, Cameron Diaz said of herself that she was “semi-retired.” Now, it is she who is taken out of the market of the film mecca and completely. The interpreter of Charlie’s Angels, Something’s Up with Mary or My best friend’s Wedding She has said that she has no intention of acting again after becoming a mother, something that took place a little over a year ago.

The interpreter, 48, has made her decision known in a radio interview with the program Quarentined With Bruce. “My next few years will focus on being a wife and a mother, which is the most satisfying thing that has happened to me in life,” explained the actress during the program. “It has been the best of my life so far without a doubt. I feel that it is everything, that it is everything I waited for for a long time. I can dedicate myself to it without having other distractions ”. In addition, Diaz also explained that he seeks to focus on his wine brand, Avaline.

“I can’t imagine being a mother, at the point where I am now as a mother, with my daughter in her first year, and having to be on a film set, you know, 14 hours, 16 hours a day away of my daughter ”, says the actress. Diaz announced in January 2020 that she and her husband since early 2015, musician Benjamin Madden of the band Good Charlotte, had been the parents of a girl named Raddix Madden who was born through a surrogate.

And regarding the fact of re-entering the world of cinema at some point, where he achieved fame at just 22 years old thanks to his first film, The mask? “I can’t imagine it, you can never say never to anything in life and I’m not that kind of person, but to make a movie again? I don’t think about it, but hey, who knows, but I can’t imagine being a mother now ”.

Diaz states in the interview that if he dedicated himself to the cinema, he would not be able to dedicate his time to his daughter and that that is not what he is looking for. “I think that I could not be the mother that I am now, that I would not be. And I feel sorry for many other mothers who cannot do it, who have to go to work. Whatever they do, I feel sorry for them and their children. But raising a son really takes a whole tribe, and I feel blessed to be here and now with my daughter. And being the mother I want to be is lucky. I am a privileged person and this is a very, very great privilege ”.

Before becoming a mother, Diaz lived far from the spotlight and did not consider going back. In an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop portal last summer she explained: “I just decided that I wanted different things in my life. I had worked so hard for so long, working, making movies, getting into that routine, that I really didn’t leave any space for my personal life. ” That is why he has now decided to focus on personal well-being – also his own – and has published several books on the subject. A concern that he had already explained in an interview with the magazine InStyle a year earlier: “I don’t miss the performance. Now I’m looking for my wellness space, but whatever I do, it has to be something that I’m passionate about and that doesn’t feel like an effort ”.

From 1994 to 2014, Diaz starred in more than fifty films and became one of the most popular faces in Hollywood and on the planet. Something that made her become the highest paid actress in the world between 2007 and 2008, when she collected checks of 50 million dollars for each project in which she participated. However, five years ago he decided to stop. “I started to experience fame when I was 22, 25 years ago, and that’s a long time,” he told InStyle. “I have given more than half of my life to the public. I feel like it’s okay for me to take time to reorganize myself and choose how I want to return to the world. If I decide to do it. “