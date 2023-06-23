Director James Cameron said on June 22 that the Titan bathyscaphe, which collapsed as a result of the disaster, was not ready for the expedition and he should not have dived to the wreckage of the Titanic.

“This is a toy for adults. Many experts were very worried in advance, and some of the coolest engineers specializing in deep diving directly contacted this company, saying that this was too risky an experiment, especially with passengers, without passing certification, ”he said on the air of the TV channel ABC News.

As the director noted, he was struck by the similarity between the disaster of the bathyscaphe and the Titanic. Because in both cases, multiple warnings about the danger were ignored.

“And now, exactly the same tragedy is being played out, where the warnings were not heeded. Also in the same place!” Cameron emphasized.

Earlier in the day, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the wreckage found in the Atlantic Ocean belonged to the submersible “Titan”. According to Rear Admiral John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) found the tail cone of the Titan on the seabed about 1,600 feet (487 m. – Ed.) From the bow of the Titanic “. Other debris was nearby.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said that three British citizens who were on board the Titan submersible had died.

The US Coast Guard also confirmed an inward-directed explosion on the Titan submersible. OceanGate Expeditions also said it believed the passengers on the Titan were dead.

On June 19, OceanGate Expeditions reported the disappearance of the submersible “Titan” with the crew. He lost contact with the research vessel Polar Prince about 1 hour and 45 minutes after the dive on June 18 in the morning.

It was reported that five people were on board the submarine. Among them are British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, and French dive pilot Paul-Henri Nargolet.

On June 21, it was reported that the hull of the missing bathyscaphe had technical problems, in particular, showed signs of cyclic fatigue. Syracuse University Professor Emeritus Jeff Carson admitted that the crew could have died.

Then it became known that the rescue crews heard “acoustic feedback”. However, the US Coast Guard later said that the investigation of the noise using special underwater equipment “gave negative results.”

On June 22, it was reported that the oxygen supplies on the Titan were presumably already over. According to the US Coast Guard, there should have been enough air until 7:08 am EST (14:08 Moscow time).

After the ship was not found on the surface of the ocean, the search for the bathyscaphe began on the ocean floor.

It was also reported that the wife of the owner of the missing bathyscaphe is a descendant of the victims of the Titanic. It turned out that the woman’s ancestors were first-class passengers on a sunken liner. The deceased Isidor Strauss and his wife were the richest people on the Titanic.